Here's Why We Think Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Metropolitan Bank Holding Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Metropolitan Bank Holding managed to grow EPS by 13% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Metropolitan Bank Holding's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. While Metropolitan Bank Holding may have maintained EBIT margins over the last year, revenue has fallen. While this may raise concerns, investors should investigate the reasoning behind this.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Metropolitan Bank Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Despite US$173k worth of sales, Metropolitan Bank Holding insiders have overwhelmingly been buying the stock, spending US$830k on purchases in the last twelve months. This overall confidence in the company at current the valuation signals their optimism. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Mark DeFazio for US$496k worth of shares, at about US$25.15 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Metropolitan Bank Holding bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$26m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. As a percentage, this totals to 5.2% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Should You Add Metropolitan Bank Holding To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Metropolitan Bank Holding is a growing business, which is encouraging. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Metropolitan Bank Holding is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

