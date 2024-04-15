Here's Why We Think Menang Corporation (M) Berhad (KLSE:MENANG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Menang Corporation (M) Berhad (KLSE:MENANG). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Menang Corporation (M) Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

See our latest analysis for Menang Corporation (M) Berhad

How Fast Is Menang Corporation (M) Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Menang Corporation (M) Berhad has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Menang Corporation (M) Berhad's EPS skyrocketed from RM0.029 to RM0.038, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 34%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. On the revenue front, Menang Corporation (M) Berhad has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 11% to RM98m but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

Story continues

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Menang Corporation (M) Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM327m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Menang Corporation (M) Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in Menang Corporation (M) Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. In fact, they own 69% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at RM224m at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Is Menang Corporation (M) Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Menang Corporation (M) Berhad's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Menang Corporation (M) Berhad (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

Although Menang Corporation (M) Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with insider buying, then check out this handpicked selection of Malaysian companies that not only boast of strong growth but have also seen recent insider buying..

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.