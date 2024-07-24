Here's Why We Think Life Time Group Holdings (NYSE:LTH) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Life Time Group Holdings (NYSE:LTH). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

See our latest analysis for Life Time Group Holdings

Life Time Group Holdings' Improving Profits

Life Time Group Holdings has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Life Time Group Holdings' EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from US$0.33 to US$0.37. That's a 13% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Not all of Life Time Group Holdings' revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Life Time Group Holdings shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 5.9% to 11%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

Story continues

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Life Time Group Holdings.

Are Life Time Group Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The US$1.1m worth of shares that insiders sold during the last 12 months pales in comparison to the US$3.2m they spent on acquiring shares in the company. This bodes well for Life Time Group Holdings as it highlights the fact that those who are important to the company having a lot of faith in its future. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Bahram Akradi for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$12.73 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Life Time Group Holdings insiders have a valuable investment in the business. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$304m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Should You Add Life Time Group Holdings To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Life Time Group Holdings is that it is growing profits. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. These factors alone make the company an interesting prospect for your watchlist, as well as continuing research. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Life Time Group Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

Keen growth investors love to see insider activity. Thankfully, Life Time Group Holdings isn't the only one. You can see a a curated list of companies which have exhibited consistent growth accompanied by high insider ownership.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com