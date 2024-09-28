Here's Why We Think Exor (AMS:EXO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Exor (AMS:EXO). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Exor with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Exor Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It's an outstanding feat for Exor to have grown EPS from €16.25 to €77.87 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Our analysis has highlighted that Exor's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. We note that while EBIT margins have improved from 11% to 46%, the company has actually reported a fall in revenue by 14%. That's not a good look.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Exor Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news for Exor is that one insider has illustrated their belief in the company's future with a huge purchase of shares in the last 12 months. In other words, the Independent Chairman & Senior Non-Executive Director, Nitin Motta, acquired €1.0m worth of shares over the previous 12 months at an average price of around €100. Big insider buys like that are a rarity and should prompt discussion on the merits of the business.

Is Exor Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Exor's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And may very well signal a significant inflection point for the business. If this is the case, then keeping a watch over Exor could be in your best interest. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Exor you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

