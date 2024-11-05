Here's Why We Think Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

In This Article:
It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.
If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.
How Quickly Is Dropbox Increasing Earnings Per Share?
The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Recognition must be given to the that Dropbox has grown EPS by 53% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens. It's also worth noting that the EPS growth has been assisted by share buybacks, indicating the company is in a position to return capital to shareholders.
It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Dropbox is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.0 percentage points to 19%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.
You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.
Are Dropbox Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?
Since Dropbox has a market capitalisation of US$8.5b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$2.3b. Coming in at 27% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.
It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Dropbox, with market caps between US$4.0b and US$12b, is around US$8.1m.
The CEO of Dropbox only received US$1.5m in total compensation for the year ending December 2023. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.
Should You Add Dropbox To Your Watchlist?
Dropbox's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bucket-load of shares, and the CEO pay seems really quite reasonable. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. Dropbox is certainly doing some things right and is well worth investigating. Still, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Dropbox (including 2 which are a bit concerning).
Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.
