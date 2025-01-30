Here's Why We Think Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

In This Article:
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.
In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Douglas Dynamics with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.
View our latest analysis for Douglas Dynamics
Douglas Dynamics' Earnings Per Share Are Growing
If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, Douglas Dynamics has grown EPS by 11% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.
Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While Douglas Dynamics may have maintained EBIT margins over the last year, revenue has fallen. This does not bode too well for short term growth prospects and so understanding the reasons for these results is of great importance.
The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.
Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Douglas Dynamics.
Are Douglas Dynamics Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?
Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.
With strong conviction, Douglas Dynamics insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But the real excitement comes from the US$115k that COO & President of Work Truck Attachments Mark Genderen spent buying shares (at an average price of about US$22.96). Purchases like this clue us in to the to the faith management has in the business' future.
The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Douglas Dynamics bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$16m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 2.6%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.
Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Jim Janik is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations between US$200m and US$800m, like Douglas Dynamics, the median CEO pay is around US$2.2m.
Douglas Dynamics' CEO took home a total compensation package of US$260k in the year prior to December 2023. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.
Should You Add Douglas Dynamics To Your Watchlist?
As previously touched on, Douglas Dynamics is a growing business, which is encouraging. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Douglas Dynamics (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.
The good news is that Douglas Dynamics is not the only stock with insider buying. Here's a list of small cap, undervalued companies in the US with insider buying in the last three months!
Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.