Here's Why We Think DBS Group Holdings (SGX:D05) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like DBS Group Holdings (SGX:D05). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is DBS Group Holdings Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, DBS Group Holdings has grown EPS by 26% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Our analysis has highlighted that DBS Group Holdings' revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. EBIT margins for DBS Group Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 28% to S$19b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time.

SGX:D05 Earnings and Revenue History December 19th 2023

Are DBS Group Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a S$81b company like DBS Group Holdings. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth S$323m. We note that this amounts to 0.4% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of DBS Group Holdings but it's still worth mentioning. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

Does DBS Group Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into DBS Group Holdings' strong EPS growth. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for DBS Group Holdings that we have uncovered.

