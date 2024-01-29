Here's Why We Think Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (VTX:BCVN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (VTX:BCVN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Banque Cantonale Vaudoise with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise managed to grow EPS by 5.9% per year, over three years. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Our analysis has highlighted that Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. While we note Banque Cantonale Vaudoise achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 5.8% to CHF1.1b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Banque Cantonale Vaudoise has a market capitalisation of CHF9.5b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. To be specific, they have CHF21m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 0.2% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, with market caps over CHF6.9b, is around CHF5.8m.

The Banque Cantonale Vaudoise CEO received total compensation of just CHF2.0m in the year to December 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise is a growing business, which is encouraging. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, but the fun does not stop there. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Banque Cantonale Vaudoise is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a tailored list of Swiss companies which have demonstrated growth backed by recent insider purchases.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

