Here's Why We Think 4Sight Holdings (JSE:4SI) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like 4Sight Holdings (JSE:4SI). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is 4Sight Holdings Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Recognition must be given to the that 4Sight Holdings has grown EPS by 41% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. 4Sight Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 28% to R941m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

4Sight Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of R373m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are 4Sight Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that 4Sight Holdings insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Indeed, with a collective holding of 56%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. Valued at only R373m 4Sight Holdings is really small for a listed company. That means insiders only have R211m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. This isn't an overly large holding but it should still keep the insiders motivated to deliver the best outcomes for shareholders.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to 4Sight Holdings, with market caps under R3.5b is around R6.4m.

4Sight Holdings' CEO took home a total compensation package worth R5.1m in the year leading up to February 2024. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is 4Sight Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

4Sight Holdings' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. 4Sight Holdings certainly ticks a few boxes, so we think it's probably well worth further consideration. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for 4Sight Holdings that you should be aware of.

