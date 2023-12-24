Here's Why Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Suncor Energy (TSE:SU). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Suncor Energy Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Suncor Energy's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. It's good to see that Suncor Energy's EPS has grown from CA$5.58 to CA$6.33 over twelve months. This amounts to a 13% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. To cut to the chase Suncor Energy's EBIT margins dropped last year, and so did its revenue. This is less than stellar for the company.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

TSX:SU Earnings and Revenue History December 24th 2023

Are Suncor Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Shareholders in Suncor Energy will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending CA$495k on shares in just twelve months. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. We also note that it was the Chief Sustainability Officer, Arlene Strom, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying CA$386k for shares at about CA$38.63 each.

Is Suncor Energy Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Suncor Energy is that it is growing profits. It's not easy for business to grow EPS, but Suncor Energy has shown the strengths to do just that. The eye-catcher here is the reecnt insider share acquisitions which are undoubtedly enough to entice some investors to keep watch for the future. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Suncor Energy has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

