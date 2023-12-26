Here's Why SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is SilverCrest Metals Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. Commendations have to be given in seeing that SilverCrest Metals grew its EPS from US$0.12 to US$0.59, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. SilverCrest Metals shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from -515% to 55%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

TSX:SIL Earnings and Revenue History December 26th 2023

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of SilverCrest Metals' future profits.

Are SilverCrest Metals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that SilverCrest Metals insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$28m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 2.1%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to SilverCrest Metals, with market caps between US$400m and US$1.6b, is around US$1.8m.

SilverCrest Metals' CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$1.5m in the year leading up to December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add SilverCrest Metals To Your Watchlist?

SilverCrest Metals' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bucket-load of shares, and the CEO pay seems really quite reasonable. The drastic earnings growth indicates the business is going from strength to strength. Hopefully a trend that continues well into the future. SilverCrest Metals is certainly doing some things right and is well worth investigating. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for SilverCrest Metals (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a tailored list of Canadian companies which have demonstrated growth backed by recent insider purchases.

