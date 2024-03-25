Here's Why Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Royal Caribbean Cruises

What Is Royal Caribbean Cruises's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Royal Caribbean Cruises had debt of US$21.1b at the end of December 2023, a reduction from US$23.0b over a year. However, it also had US$498.0m in cash, and so its net debt is US$20.6b.

A Look At Royal Caribbean Cruises' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Royal Caribbean Cruises had liabilities of US$9.40b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$20.8b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$498.0m and US$405.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$29.3b.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a mountain of leverage even relative to its gargantuan market capitalization of US$34.9b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

Story continues

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While we wouldn't worry about Royal Caribbean Cruises's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.7, we think its super-low interest cover of 2.1 times is a sign of high leverage. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. One redeeming factor for Royal Caribbean Cruises is that it turned last year's EBIT loss into a gain of US$2.9b, over the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Royal Caribbean Cruises can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. Looking at the most recent year, Royal Caribbean Cruises recorded free cash flow of 20% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

On the face of it, Royal Caribbean Cruises's net debt to EBITDA left us tentative about the stock, and its interest cover was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. Having said that, its ability to grow its EBIT isn't such a worry. Overall, we think it's fair to say that Royal Caribbean Cruises has enough debt that there are some real risks around the balance sheet. If all goes well, that should boost returns, but on the flip side, the risk of permanent capital loss is elevated by the debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Royal Caribbean Cruises (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.