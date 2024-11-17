Here's Why MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

In This Article:
For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.
If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.
How Fast Is MINISO Group Holding Growing Its Earnings Per Share?
In the last three years MINISO Group Holding's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Impressively, MINISO Group Holding's EPS catapulted from CN¥3.48 to CN¥7.31, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 110%. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.
One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. MINISO Group Holding shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 13% to 20%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.
Are MINISO Group Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?
Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So as you can imagine, the fact that MINISO Group Holding insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Indeed, with a collective holding of 70%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This is an incredible endorsement from them.
It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like MINISO Group Holding with market caps between CN¥29b and CN¥87b is about CN¥57m.
The CEO of MINISO Group Holding only received CN¥3.6m in total compensation for the year ending December 2023. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.
Does MINISO Group Holding Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
MINISO Group Holding's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The drastic earnings growth indicates the business is going from strength to strength. Hopefully a trend that continues well into the future. MINISO Group Holding is certainly doing some things right and is well worth investigating. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for MINISO Group Holding that you need to take into consideration.
