Here's Why MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is MINISO Group Holding Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years MINISO Group Holding's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Impressively, MINISO Group Holding's EPS catapulted from CN¥3.48 to CN¥7.31, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 110%. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. MINISO Group Holding shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 13% to 20%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:MNSO Earnings and Revenue History November 17th 2024

Are MINISO Group Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So as you can imagine, the fact that MINISO Group Holding insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Indeed, with a collective holding of 70%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This is an incredible endorsement from them.

