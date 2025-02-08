Here's why it's such a headache to do your taxes (Hint: It's a US thing)

Filing taxes here versus in his home country of Sweden couldn't be a more divergent experience for Jens Peter de Pedro.

There, de Pedro receives a tax return with everything filled in by the government. He can sign it and return it by mail or app. He can call and enter a code to accept it. Or, he can text his tax return code and reply yes, similar to confirming a restaurant reservation.

But in the US, his American wife "disappears for a couple of days to deal with the taxes," he said, a time of year de Pedro describes as a "pain point in our family."

"I don't know what goes on. It's like a black box," he said. "I don't understand what makes it so complicated in the US."

Welcome to tax time in the US, where the average American spends 13 hours and $270 to file the most basic federal tax form. Our country's tax code spans 4 million words, and its complexity contributes to why a fifth of eligible Americans don't claim one of the most valuable tax credits available.

"The current system wasn't designed top to bottom consciously," Alex Muresianu, senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation, told Yahoo Finance. "The story of the income tax is of individual changes made across several decades and then it piled up into what we have today."

To be sure, other countries have yet to figure out how to streamline taxes among the self-employed, but when it comes to 9-to-5 workers, they are far ahead of the US. To simplify the process here would require some acts of Congress and our willingness to let go of the benefits we feel this complicated tax system provides.

Why our system is so complicated

Over in the UK, Alex Kirkley doesn't have to do anything to reconcile the taxes on the money he earns from his employer throughout the year. There's no return. Nada.

"It's pretty much settled by the employer with the government," said Kirkley, who lives in Manchester, England. "They may regularly check to see if you're in the correct tax bracket if you've had a promotion. That all gets sorted automatically by payroll teams."

The UK uses a Pay As You Earn system, where taxes are deducted from your paycheck, similar to how it's done in the US. But the UK system "aims for more precise withholding" than what's possible in the US "because of various complexities," said Janet Holtzblatt, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

Read more: What is withholding tax?

One of the biggest ones is the married filing jointly tax status. In the UK — along with many other countries worldwide — each individual is taxed separately, regardless of their marital status. That makes it easier to estimate precise tax withholdings because your spouse's earnings don't need to be taken into account to determine your tax rate. For married couples in the US, their combined income is what determines which tax bracket they fall into.

