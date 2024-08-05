Here's Why Hong Leong Industries Berhad (KLSE:HLIND) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Hong Leong Industries Berhad (KLSE:HLIND). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Hong Leong Industries Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Hong Leong Industries Berhad grew its EPS by 17% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Hong Leong Industries Berhad's EBIT margins have actually improved by 4.9 percentage points in the last year, to reach 17%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 9.2%. While not disastrous, these figures could be better.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Hong Leong Industries Berhad's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Hong Leong Industries Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Hong Leong Industries Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold RM98m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 2.8% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is Hong Leong Industries Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, Hong Leong Industries Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Hong Leong Industries Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

