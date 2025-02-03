Here's Why FRoSTA (FRA:NLM) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in FRoSTA (FRA:NLM). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide FRoSTA with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

FRoSTA's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. FRoSTA managed to grow EPS by 11% per year, over three years. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note FRoSTA achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 3.0% to €639m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

DB:NLM Earnings and Revenue History February 3rd 2025

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are FRoSTA Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So as you can imagine, the fact that FRoSTA insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. In fact, they own 44% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. And their holding is extremely valuable at the current share price, totalling €216m. That level of investment from insiders is nothing to sneeze at.

