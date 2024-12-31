Here's where Wall Street sees stocks heading after the best 2-year stretch since '97-'98

After two consecutive years of more than 20% gains for the S&P 500 (^GSPC) — an achievement not seen since the late 1990s — Wall Street strategists foresee a slower pace of gains for the benchmark index in 2025.

With strong earnings expected from a widespread array of companies in 2025 and US economic growth anticipated to remain resilient, the fundamental story for further market increases remains intact for 2025. But strategists have warned about a more volatile year for stocks as uncertainty surrounding Federal Reserve rate cuts and a new Donald Trump administration loom ahead.

"Bull markets can, will and should slow their pace from time-to-time, a period of digestion that in turn only accentuates the health of the underlying secular bull," BMO Capital Markets chief investment strategist Brian Belski wrote in his 2025 outlook. "So we believe 2025 will likely [be] defined by a more normalized return environment with more balanced performance across sectors, sizes, and styles."

Belski initiated a 2025 year-end target of 6,700 for the S&P 500. Given his 6,100 call for the end of 2024, Belski's forecast returns in 2025 at 9.8%, right in line with the index's average historical gain.

The median year-end target for the S&P 500 among strategists tracked by Yahoo Finance sits at 6,600. This would represent about a 12% increase from the index's current level. The targets reach as high as Oppenheimer's 7,100 and as low as Sitfel's "mid 5000s" projection — the lone call among 17 strategists tracked by Yahoo Finance for the benchmark index to fall in the coming year.

Less 'magnificent' performance

In one sign of equities' resiliency, Goldman Sachs chief US equity strategist David Kostin and others say the market could surge higher even without the "Magnificent Seven" tech stocks' massive outperformance continuing in 2025.

Through three-quarters of reports, the combination of Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), Tesla (TSLA), and Nvidia (NVDA) grew earnings year over year by 33% in 2024 compared to just 4.2% growth for the other 493 S&P 500 companies, per FactSet data.

But that margin is projected to fall to just 8 percentage points in 2025, per consensus estimates. This, Kostin believes, will lead to that cohort beating the other 493 stocks by just 7 percentage points in 2025, the narrowest level of outperformance from the Magnificent Seven dating back to 2018.

"The narrowing differential in earnings growth rates should correspond with a narrowing in relative equity returns," Kostin wrote. "Although the 'micro' earnings growth story supports continued ‘Magnificent 7’ outperformance, more 'macro' factors such as economic growth and trade policy lean in favor of the S&P 493."'