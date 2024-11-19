Here's What's Concerning About Warisan TC Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:WARISAN) Returns On Capital

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. In light of that, from a first glance at Warisan TC Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WARISAN), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Warisan TC Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0046 = RM1.5m ÷ (RM787m - RM450m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Thus, Warisan TC Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 0.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Industrials industry average of 6.7%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Warisan TC Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Warisan TC Holdings Berhad.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Warisan TC Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about Warisan TC Holdings Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 3.0%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Warisan TC Holdings Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

On a side note, Warisan TC Holdings Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 57% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

