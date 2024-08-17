Here's What's Concerning About Veeva Systems' (NYSE:VEEV) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Veeva Systems, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$528m ÷ (US$6.2b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2024).

Thus, Veeva Systems has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 6.0% generated by the Healthcare Services industry.

See our latest analysis for Veeva Systems

roce

In the above chart we have measured Veeva Systems' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Veeva Systems .

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Veeva Systems doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 18%, but since then they've fallen to 11%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From Veeva Systems' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Veeva Systems in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 22% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

Story continues

Veeva Systems could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation for VEEV on our platform quite valuable.

While Veeva Systems isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.