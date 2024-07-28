Here's What's Concerning About SNS Network Technology Berhad's (KLSE:SNS) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating SNS Network Technology Berhad (KLSE:SNS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SNS Network Technology Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM41m ÷ (RM526m - RM258m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2024).

Therefore, SNS Network Technology Berhad has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electronic industry average of 11% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating SNS Network Technology Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering SNS Network Technology Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at SNS Network Technology Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 23% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

On a side note, SNS Network Technology Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 49% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE. Keep in mind 49% is still pretty high, so those risks are still somewhat prevalent.

The Key Takeaway

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for SNS Network Technology Berhad have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Since the stock has skyrocketed 267% over the last year, it looks like investors have high expectations of the stock. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing SNS Network Technology Berhad, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While SNS Network Technology Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

