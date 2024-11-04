Here's What's Concerning About Mühlbauer Holding's (ETR:MUB) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Mühlbauer Holding (ETR:MUB) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Mühlbauer Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = €42m ÷ (€619m - €161k) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Therefore, Mühlbauer Holding has an ROCE of 6.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 9.8%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Mühlbauer Holding's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Mühlbauer Holding's past further, check out this free graph covering Mühlbauer Holding's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Mühlbauer Holding, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.8% from 19% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Mühlbauer Holding has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 0.03% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

