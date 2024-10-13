Here's What's Concerning About JF Technology Berhad's (KLSE:JFTECH) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at JF Technology Berhad (KLSE:JFTECH) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for JF Technology Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.031 = RM4.5m ÷ (RM151m - RM7.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

So, JF Technology Berhad has an ROCE of 3.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 8.4%.

What Can We Tell From JF Technology Berhad's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at JF Technology Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 8.9% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, JF Technology Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 5.0% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line On JF Technology Berhad's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by JF Technology Berhad's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 177% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing JF Technology Berhad that you might find interesting.

