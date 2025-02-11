Here's What's Concerning About Crest Builder Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:CRESBLD) Returns On Capital

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. So after glancing at the trends within Crest Builder Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CRESBLD), we weren't too hopeful.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Crest Builder Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = RM31m ÷ (RM1.3b - RM648m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

Therefore, Crest Builder Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 4.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Crest Builder Holdings Berhad.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Crest Builder Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

We are a bit anxious about the trends of ROCE at Crest Builder Holdings Berhad. The company used to generate 8.8% on its capital five years ago but it has since fallen noticeably. On top of that, the business is utilizing 25% less capital within its operations. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 48%, which has impacted the ROCE. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. What this means is that in reality, a rather large portion of the business is being funded by the likes of the company's suppliers or short-term creditors, which can bring some risks of its own.

The Key Takeaway

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 33% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

