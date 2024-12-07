Here's What's Concerning About a2 Milk's (NZSE:ATM) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating a2 Milk (NZSE:ATM), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for a2 Milk, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = NZ$202m ÷ (NZ$1.7b - NZ$417m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

So, a2 Milk has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Food industry.

NZSE:ATM Return on Capital Employed December 7th 2024

Above you can see how the current ROCE for a2 Milk compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering a2 Milk for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at a2 Milk, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 53%, but since then they've fallen to 15%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by a2 Milk's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has declined 59% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing a2 Milk that you might find interesting.

