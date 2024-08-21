Here's What's Concerning About 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SEM) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SEM), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = RM94m ÷ (RM2.4b - RM947m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

Thus, 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 6.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 15%.

Check out our latest analysis for 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad

roce

In the above chart we have measured 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 14% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Story continues

On a side note, 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 40% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 45% to shareholders over the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

While 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.