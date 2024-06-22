Here's What We Like About Ringmetall's (ETR:HP3A) Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Ringmetall SE (ETR:HP3A) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Ringmetall's shares before the 26th of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 28th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €0.10 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Ringmetall has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of €3.57. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Ringmetall's payout ratio is modest, at just 50% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 20% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Ringmetall, with earnings per share up 3.1% on average over the last five years. Recent earnings growth has been limited. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Ringmetall has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.2% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Ringmetall worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Ringmetall is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Ringmetall is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Ringmetall looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Ringmetall for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Ringmetall has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

