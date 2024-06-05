Here's What RATIONAL's (ETR:RAA) Strong Returns On Capital Mean

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over RATIONAL's (ETR:RAA) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on RATIONAL is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.34 = €286m ÷ (€1.0b - €169m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

So, RATIONAL has an ROCE of 34%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured RATIONAL's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for RATIONAL .

What Can We Tell From RATIONAL's ROCE Trend?

RATIONAL deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has employed 59% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 34%. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 34%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

Our Take On RATIONAL's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that RATIONAL has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 46% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for RATIONAL that we think you should be aware of.

