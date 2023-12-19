Here's a list of November inflation rates for Canadian provinces
OTTAWA — Canada's annual inflation rate was 3.1 per cent in November, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 2.1 per cent (2.4)
— Prince Edward Island: 0.4 per cent (1.7)
— Nova Scotia: 2.5 per cent (3.2)
— New Brunswick: 1.7 per cent (2.8)
— Quebec: 3.6 per cent (4.2)
— Ontario: 3.3 per cent (3.3)
— Manitoba: 1.8 per cent (1.9)
— Saskatchewan: 2.3 per cent (1.8)
— Alberta: 2.5 per cent (2.1)
— British Columbia: 3.2 per cent (2.7)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2023.
The Canadian Press