BREAKING:

INFLATION IN CANADA HOLDS STEADY AT 3.1% IN NOVEMBER

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.3% last month, says StatCan

Here's a list of November inflation rates for Canadian provinces

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

OTTAWA — Canada's annual inflation rate was 3.1 per cent in November, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 2.1 per cent (2.4)

— Prince Edward Island: 0.4 per cent (1.7)

— Nova Scotia: 2.5 per cent (3.2)

— New Brunswick: 1.7 per cent (2.8)

— Quebec: 3.6 per cent (4.2)

— Ontario: 3.3 per cent (3.3)

— Manitoba: 1.8 per cent (1.9)

— Saskatchewan: 2.3 per cent (1.8)

— Alberta: 2.5 per cent (2.1)

— British Columbia: 3.2 per cent (2.7)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press