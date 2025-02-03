The Canadian Press
Here's the latest as Canada faces tariffs from United States President Donald Trump
The Canadian Press · The Canadian Press
The Canadian Press
14 min read

Following a phone conversation Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that U.S. President Donald Trump is pausing threatened 25 per cent tariffs on most Canadian goods. Trudeau says they discussed the $1.3 billion border plan, which includes helicopter patrols, and announced $200 million in new initiatives to address fentanyl trafficking.

These new initiatives include a joint Canada-U.S. organized crime task force, Canada listing drug cartels as terrorist entities, and the appointment of a "fentanyl czar."

Here's the latest (all times eastern):

5:05 p.m.

Quebec Premier François Legault welcomes the "good news" but laments that "uncertainty remains."

Legault says "what's annoying" about dealing with Trump "is that there's always this sword hanging over our heads."

Legault adds the events of the past few days emphasize the importance of diversifying markets and limiting Canadian dependence on American exports.

American products will be back on the shelves of Quebec liquor stores.

4:57 p.m.

Trump says that he is "very pleased" with the initial outcome of his tariff threat following his phone conversation this afternoon with Trudeau, and the potential levy will be paused for 30 days.

In a post on his own social media platform Truth Social, Trump copy and pastes Trudeau's earlier statement summarizing Canada's efforts on the border and fentanyl.

Trumps says that over the next 30 days, the two countries will see whether a "final Economic deal" can be reached.

The president's statement does not include any comment about wanting to make Canada the 51st state, a sentiment he shared in the Oval Office earlier today.

---

4:48 p.m.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says that American alcohol products will not be removed from LCBO shelves, now that the tariff threat has been paused for 30 days.

The premier says that if tariffs are imposed, he will not hesitate to launch retaliatory action, including prohibiting American companies from provincial procurement contracts and taking the booze back off the shelves.

The provincial government has also paused plans to cancel a $100 million contract with Elon Musk's Starlink to improve rural broadband. Ford said earlier today he wouldn't work with people who "destroy" Canadian families, incomes and businesses.

4:36 p.m.

Trudeau says the tariff threat has been paused for 30 days while Canada and the U.S. work together.

Trudeau says that he had a "good call" with Trump and talked about implementing a $1.3 billion border plan that includes helicopter patrols.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories