Here's the latest as Canada braces for Trump tariffs Tuesday
11 min read

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump will hit Canada with 25 per cent tariffs on Tuesday, with a lower 10 per cent duty for energy.

The federal government has been working to reassure Canadians that it is has a robust plan to respond with retaliatory measures.

Here's the latest (all times Eastern):

8:45 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office now says he will speak with media at 9:00 p.m., pushing the scheduled news conference back a half an hour. He will be joined by Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Public Safety Minister David McGuinty.

8:25 p.m.

British Columbia Premier David Eby says President Trump’s crushing 25 per cent tariffs are a complete betrayal of the historic bond between Canada and the U.S.

He says it’s a declaration of economic war against a trusted ally and friend.

Eby says he has launched a few immediate measures in response to the tariffs, such as directing the BC Liquor Distribution Branch to immediately stop buying American liquor from red states and asking Crown corporations to buy Canadian goods and services first.

7:15 p.m.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff "is an attack on Canada and who we are."

Kinew's response to the tariff, which he posted on social media, referenced Trump's promise in his last presidency to build a wall between his country and Mexico.

Kinew says "Trump built a wall, but it's a tariff wall targeting us."

He says if Canadians want to find ways to fight back, shop local and buy Canadian.

He says it's really important for all Canadians to stand together, and he says Manitoba fully supports the federal government's response to these tariffs.

7:10 p.m.

Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers president Lisa Baiton says the group is "deeply disappointed" Trump decided to place tariffs on Canadian goods.

She says no one wins with tariffs on Canadian energy, and that they undermine the mutually beneficial relationship and are likely to increase costs for American consumers.

6:58 p.m.

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt says Canada must stand strong and united against the threat of tariffs, and that her team will use every tool to defend and support her constituents and put an end to them.

She says it's more important than ever to build the economy and buy local.

6:45 p.m.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce senior vice president John Murphy criticized Trump's decision to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, saying while he's right to focus on the "broken border," tariffs aren't the right solution.

