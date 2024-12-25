Here's What To Make Of IFCA MSC Berhad's (KLSE:IFCAMSC) Decelerating Rates Of Return

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think IFCA MSC Berhad (KLSE:IFCAMSC) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for IFCA MSC Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = RM19m ÷ (RM165m - RM31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

So, IFCA MSC Berhad has an ROCE of 14%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Software industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for IFCA MSC Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns.

What Can We Tell From IFCA MSC Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Over the past five years, IFCA MSC Berhad's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect IFCA MSC Berhad to be a multi-bagger going forward.

What We Can Learn From IFCA MSC Berhad's ROCE

In summary, IFCA MSC Berhad isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Since the stock has gained an impressive 43% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with IFCA MSC Berhad (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

