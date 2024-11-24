Here's What We Like About Hill & Smith's (LON:HILS) Upcoming Dividend

In This Article:
Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Hill & Smith investors that purchase the stock on or after the 28th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of January.
The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.165 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.43 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hill & Smith stock has a trailing yield of around 2.0% on the current share price of UK£21.45. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Hill & Smith's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.
Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Hill & Smith paying out a modest 46% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 28% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.
It's positive to see that Hill & Smith's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.
Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?
Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Hill & Smith earnings per share are up 9.8% per annum over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.
Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Hill & Smith has delivered 10% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.
To Sum It Up
From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Hill & Smith? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Hill & Smith is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Hill & Smith is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. There's a lot to like about Hill & Smith, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.
