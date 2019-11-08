Here's everything wrong at Under Armour

Under Armour’s third-quarter earnings this week beat Wall Street expectations on both revenue ($1.43 billion) and earnings (23 cents per share), but the stock fell by as much as 16% after a report that the company is the subject of a federal accounting probe into whether it misrepresented its sales numbers. (Baird promptly downgraded the stock to neutral from overperform.)

Yet Under Armour (UAA) has much bigger fundamental problems with its business, beyond the troubling question of whether it cooked its books. (On the earnings call, CFO David Bergman would only reiterate the company’s prior statement on the investigation: “We firmly believe that our accounting practices and disclosures were appropriate.”)

Here are all the major problem areas that need fixing for this previous high-flyer – which reported 27 consecutive quarters of at least 20% revenue growth until 2016 – to bounce back.

North America decline and discounting

Under Armour’s sales in North America fell 4% in Q3. That’s the fifth quarter in a row of North America sales declines; the last time Under Armour’s sales grew in the U.S. was Q2 of 2018.

That’s unacceptable in the home market for a brand whose slogan is “protect this house.”

Some of the North America weakness has been exacerbated by the closure of sporting goods chains like Sports Authority. The brick-and-mortar losses have hurt Nike and Adidas, too. But Under Armour, analysts say, has discounted its gear in big-box chains more than its competitors, and that has hurt the brand as a result. When parents walk into Dick’s Sporting Goods with their kids and see Under Armour shirts marked way down, they stop seeing Under Armour as a premium label.

International growth has been a bright spot for the brand over this time, especially Asia, and specifically China, where Under Armour has seen double-digit growth in many quarters. But many American apparel brands are finding success in China, where the market is so huge (1.3 billion people) that big growth numbers are very attainable.

Under Armour has got to translate that success to its home market, which is bringing down all of its global metrics. In Q3, the company’s global apparel sales were down 1% from a year earlier, accessories were down 2%, and worst of all, sneakers were down an abysmal 12%.

Credit Suisse, in a note this week, called the 12% footwear decline “concerning” considering that footwear was the category that Under Armour said at its 2018 analyst day would “grow at the fastest 5-year revenue CAGR of any category.” Credit Suisse lowered its price target on the stock to $20 from $25 and concluded the company is on “unsteady footing in the near-term.”

Sneaker woes

Sneakers have been a particular frustration for Under Armour. In 2009, the brand finally launched its first sneaker (it previously only had football cleats): a running shoe, following Nike’s roots in track. Kevin Plank told Fortune that year, “You can't be a world-class athletic brand without the ability to outfit the athlete head to toe.” The shoe was not an instant hit, and analysts for years dogged the company for not “figuring out footwear” yet. In 2010 it launched its first basketball sneaker line, the Micro G, including a now-forgotten Brandon Jennings signature shoe, the Micro G Black Ice.

It wasn’t until 2015 that Under Armour launched a signature basketball sneaker around Steph Curry, Under Armour’s best-known shoe line. The Curry 1s launched with great anticipation and hype, but right around then is also when performance basketball sneakers, as a category, began declining. The category has seen 20% declines in recent years, and that has hit Under Armour hard. Americans just aren’t buying performance sneakers anymore; they’re buying fashionable running shoes to wear as everyday shoes. This trend has helped Adidas claw some U.S. sneaker market share from Nike, while Under Armour sneaker share has stalled.

It isn’t just basketball: sales of all manner of performance sneakers (shoes worn to play sports in), across the board, are down. That’s unprecedented. Chalk it up to the athleisure takeover.

“For the first 40 or 50 years of what I would call the modern sneaker marketplace, we have always had at least one performance category that has been in fashion and trendy,” says NPD Group analyst Matt Powell. “We’re now going close to four years with not having a single performance category in the plus column. We are very much in an athleisure cycle and this a fundamental shift for the industry.”