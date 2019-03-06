Here's Your Chance to Own a Jaguar XJR-12 That Raced at Le Mans

From Road & Track

It's always a special occasion when a '90s Group C race car comes up for sale. This one is a 1990 Jaguar XJR-12 that raced in the 1990 24 Hours of Le Mans before being brought to America to compete in the IMSA Grand Touring Prototype championship. You should buy it.

A total of four Silk Cut-liveried XJR-12s were prepared to race in the 1990 Le Mans 24-Hour-the no. 3 and no. 2 cars finished in first and second place, respectively, while the other two failed to finish. This car, the no. 4, is one of those cars. Driven by Davy Jones, Michel Ferté, and Eliseo Salazar, it managed 282 laps before retiring due to an engine failure. In 1991, the car was brought to the US and rebranded in Bug Light sponsorship, where it was set to compete in the 24 Hours of Daytona before it was crashed in practice. It went on to race in the 12 Hours of Sebring the same year, where it finished 5th overall. It was brought back to race in the 1993 Daytona 24, where it led the race until it suffered a broken valve spring, forcing the team to retire.

The car was kept in a museum afterwards until it came into the hands of a private collector. It was then sold to the current owner, who has used the car sparingly at vintage motorsport events across Europe. The 7.0-liter 730-horsepower V-12 engine is said to run without issue after a recent service, and will be checked again before the buyer takes delivery.

It's not often a top-level 229-mph Le Mans race car comes up for sale, so this is a great opportunity for the few weathly enough to be interested. Sports Purpose, the selling UK dealer, doesn't disclose an asking price online, but don't expect it to be cheap.

