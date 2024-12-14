Here's What To Make Of Bonvests Holdings' (SGX:B28) Decelerating Rates Of Return

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Bonvests Holdings (SGX:B28) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Bonvests Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.017 = S$19m ÷ (S$1.3b - S$158m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Therefore, Bonvests Holdings has an ROCE of 1.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 3.7%.

See our latest analysis for Bonvests Holdings

SGX:B28 Return on Capital Employed December 14th 2024

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Bonvests Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Bonvests Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Bonvests Holdings' past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for Bonvests Holdings' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Bonvests Holdings doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 12% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

The Key Takeaway

In a nutshell, Bonvests Holdings has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Since the stock has declined 23% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Story Continues