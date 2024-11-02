Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) After Its Third-Quarter Results

It's been a good week for Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 4.0% to US$6.27. Revenues of US$20m were in line with expectations, although statutory losses per share were US$0.36, some 20% smaller than was expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Pulmonx's six analysts is for revenues of US$97.6m in 2025. This would reflect a sizeable 23% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are supposed to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$1.61. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$98.4m and losses of US$1.61 per share in 2025.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$13.83, suggesting that the business - losses and all - is executing in line with estimates. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Pulmonx, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$17.00 and the most bearish at US$10.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Pulmonx'shistorical trends, as the 18% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2025 is roughly in line with the 20% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 8.3% per year. So it's pretty clear that Pulmonx is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

