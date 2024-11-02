Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) After Its Third-Quarter Results

It's been a pretty great week for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shareholders, with its shares surging 14% to US$86.54 in the week since its latest quarterly results. The statutory results were not great - while revenues of US$175m were in line with expectations,Intra-Cellular Therapies lost US$0.25 a share in the process. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following the latest results, Intra-Cellular Therapies' 15 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$933.9m in 2025. This would be a major 52% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Intra-Cellular Therapies forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.74 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$926.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.63 in 2025. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a solid gain to earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$100, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Intra-Cellular Therapies at US$130 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$79.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Intra-Cellular Therapies shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Intra-Cellular Therapies' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2025 expected to display 40% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 64% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 10% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Intra-Cellular Therapies is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

