Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) After Its Yearly Results

It's been a good week for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 8.2% to US$464. The result was positive overall - although revenues of €6.7b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Ferrari surprised by delivering a statutory profit of €8.46 per share, modestly greater than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NYSE:RACE Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2025

After the latest results, the 19 analysts covering Ferrari are now predicting revenues of €7.17b in 2025. If met, this would reflect a reasonable 7.4% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 5.9% to €9.01. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €7.15b and earnings per share (EPS) of €9.11 in 2025. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$493. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Ferrari, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$585 and the most bearish at US$390 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Ferrari's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2025 expected to display 7.4% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 15% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Ferrari.

