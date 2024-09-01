Here's What We Like About Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:AMWAY) Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMWAY) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad's shares on or after the 5th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM00.05 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.60 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 8.7% on the current share price of RM06.88. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

See our latest analysis for Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 24% of its income after tax. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 22% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad has grown its earnings rapidly, up 20% a year for the past five years. Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. It looks like the Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad dividends are largely the same as they were 10 years ago.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad for the upcoming dividend? It's great that Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.