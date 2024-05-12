Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.1375

The board of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.1375 per share on the 5th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 7.8%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Hennessy Advisors Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Hennessy Advisors' dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 70% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 17.4% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 114%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Hennessy Advisors Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.0833 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.55. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Hennessy Advisors' earnings per share has shrunk at 17% a year over the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Hennessy Advisors (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

