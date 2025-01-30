Hennessey Venom 800 Ford F-150: A Supercharged Beast Built for Speed and Power

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Hennessey’s Venom 800 Ford F-150 redefines truck performance with 800 horsepower, aggressive styling, and thrilling on-track drifting.

Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) has once again raised the bar for high-performance trucks with their latest Venom 800 Ford F-150, a monstrous 800-horsepower supercharged pickup designed to deliver adrenaline-pumping thrills. Dubbed by Hennessey as the "ultimate 4x4 performance machine," this sport truck is built to dominate both the streets and the track with unmatched power and precision.

Hennessey, based in Sealy, Texas, is renowned for transforming ordinary vehicles into high-powered machines. From 1,005-horsepower Cadillac Escalades to 6x6 Ram 1500 TRX builds, the company has made a name for itself in the tuning world. Their Venom 800 Ford F-150 follows suit, boasting a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 that turns the full-size truck into a high-performance powerhouse.

A recent video shared by Hennessey Performance gives enthusiasts a glimpse of what this beast can do. The Venom 800 was seen tearing up the track, leaving behind trails of smoke as it executed burnouts and drifts with ease. Unlike a traditional F-150 built for off-road capability, this Hennessey-modified truck thrives in high-speed performance scenarios, making it a unique entry into the performance truck category.

The Agate Black Venom 800, currently available in Hennessey’s used inventory, has only 150 miles on the odometer, making it essentially brand new. Inside, the cabin features black leather upholstery with crimson accents, adding to its aggressive aesthetic.

Priced at $114,950, this high-performance truck is not for the faint of heart. Whether you're looking for a track-ready drift truck or a powerhouse sport pickup, the Venom 800 Ford F-150 stands as one of Hennessey’s most exciting builds to date.

