Should you pay your child’s tuition fees upfront? A guide to university funding

390030442

Students are no strangers to living on a shoestring budget, but the rising costs of higher education mean even the savviest spenders are being pushed beyond their means.

Not wanting to see young people struggle, the question for families becomes: what is the best way to help them?

Student finance has become increasingly complex, with student loans that have a repayment structure more akin to a graduate tax, and a maintenance scheme that is failing to keep up with inflation.

Of course, not everyone’s budget will stretch to pay for the whole university experience. Here, Telegraph Money talks you through what you need to consider when deciding how to support your children through university, and how to make it work for your finances.

What financial help is available for students?

In the UK students can access a tuition fee loan of up to £9,250 a year to cover the cost of their course. There is also maintenance loan funding available to cover living costs, but how much students are eligible for depends on their household income, where they live, and whether they’re living at home.

Student loans operate differently to personal loans, and have been likened to more of a tax, as repayment amounts are directly linked to the graduate’s earning.

Loans are administered by the Student Loans Company, and the plan students are put on depends on the date of their course, and the type of study.

An undergraduate student from England – the system operates differently in other countries within the UK – taking out a loan this year will be on Plan 5. This new type of student loan was launched in 2023.

Those on Plan 5 will start repaying the loan when they earn a pre-tax annual income of at least £25,000, charged at 9pc of whatever earnings are over this threshold.

Plan 5 loans will be written off 40 years after the graduate is due to start making repayments (the April after they graduate).

It is worth remembering that the loan will accrue interest straightaway – even while the graduate isn’t earning enough to make repayments.

Story continues

Student loan interest rates are usually tied to the March Retail Price Index (RPI) measure of inflation. However, high inflation has forced the Government to step in to temporarily change the way interest was calculated, and interest is currently capped at 8pc.

Should parents step in and pay for tuition fees?

The answer isn’t a simple one.

The issue for many parents is deciding whether it’s better to remove the financial burden of a tuition fee loan altogether, or – instead of spending around £50,000 on a loan their child may never have to fully repay – putting the money to use elsewhere.

On one hand, while graduates could be paying off their student loans for the whole of their working lives, with interest payments taking the total into six figures for some, it does differ from other types of debt.

Most significantly, student loans will not impact a graduate’s credit score and would not affect their ability to access credit.

However, it can affect graduates’ finances further down the line – how much someone pays in student loan repayments every month may be one of the factors taken into account by a lender considering a mortgage application.

Potential tax benefits

Megan Rimmer, chartered financial planner at Quilter, said: “If you are fortunate enough to be able to afford to help your children, there can be added tax benefits in doing so. For example, by using your gifting allowance or through regular gifting from your normal expenditure, you can reduce your inheritance tax liability over time.

“Paying the fees upfront will also boost take home pay for your child once they start earning, which may also mean they are less reliant on you when they are forging their career.”

Savings or investments could be beneficial

However, with savings rates currently beating inflation, parents could be better off putting it into a savings account for their child to use at a later date. A few years down the line your child could use it as a down payment on a house, for example.

“Saving in an Isa, even if the funds ultimately are for your child, would mean that you as a parent would retain complete control over the finances, including the timing of any withdrawals,” said Emma Watson, head of financial planning at Rathbones Group.

You can save up to £20,000 into an Isa in each tax year – using the maximum allowance each year your child is in university would give a £60,000 lump sum by the time most students finish an undergraduate course – and that’s before adding in returns.

Alternatively, you could take the full tuition fee lump sum, around £50,000, and invest it on your child’s behalf. According to figures from AJ Bell, you would have a pot worth £352,000 after 40 years after making no further contributions – when your child may be looking to retire – assuming growth of 5pc a year after charges.

Investing the £50,000 lump sum for 10 years, until your child reaches their early thirties may want to buy a property, would mean you could contribute £81,500 towards their purchase, assuming that same 5pc a year growth.

Should you pay for student living costs?

While a full tuition fee loan is available to all undergraduate students, maintenance payments are managed differently.

Students are entitled to borrow up to £10,227 in maintenance loans if they are living away from home outside of London and £13,348 for those living in the city. However, how much individuals are entitled to depends on their household income.

As a result, parents on higher incomes are expected to supplement their children’s living costs throughout their studies – and, as our guide shows, some university cities are much more expensive than others.

While many may choose to fully cover the costs, there’s an argument that university is a key opportunity for students to have experience managing their own budget and learning some financial discipline before they graduate.

“Even if you are helping your child with some living expenses, encouraging them to take some responsibility through part time work is a great way to understand the value of money,” said Ms Rimmer.

“With the cost of living biting hard, it’s likely they will need some sort of help with day-to-day costs and it’s useful to make provision for that if you’re able.”

Some parents may therefore opt for a part-funded role, perhaps where their child contributes to their own living costs by getting a part-time job.

Is buying a property for your child to live in a good investment?

Accommodation is always a significant factor in any student’s budget.

The average amount students pay for rent in the UK is £550 per month, according to Save the Student’s National Student Accommodation Survey.

But the average maintenance loan is just £510 per month, leaving a clear deficit.

So is it worth buying a property for your child and their friends to live in during their studies, rather than lining a landlord’s pocket?

If you plan to buy a property and charge the tenants rent, a key consideration will be how this changes your income tax position, said Ms Rimmer, as it may put you into a higher tax bracket.

“Further, if you intend to sell the purchase when your child has left university, any increase in the value of the property will be liable to capital gains tax, which for higher rate taxpayers is 24pc.

“You may struggle to sell the property in a downward market and it’s important to consider the illiquid nature of property and ensure you have other accessible assets elsewhere should you need them,” she said.

Ms Watson added that the suggested time frame of holding a property is at least nine years to avoid making a loss which, when compared to your child’s university course duration, might not stack up.

Property values rose at their fastest rate since January in the six months to July, according to Halifax, and with mortgage rates falling it’s looking like house prices may continue to rally.

It is also important you think through the implications of being a landlord - unless it is only your child living in the property – and the additional costs of maintaining and managing it.

And if you are happy to take on the responsibility it is worth considering the possible impact on your child who may not be comfortable requesting rent from their peers.

My children are too young for university – when should I start saving?

It is never too early to think about saving for your child’s future, even if their time at university is a long way off.

“The costs of university are only getting bigger. Former university students making their first repayment in 2017 had an average outstanding student loan balance of £34,800. This was more than double the amount in 2012 (£17,000) and triple the amount in 2008 (£10,870),” said Ms Rimmer.

Products such as Junior Isas are a worthwhile and tax-efficient way to put money aside that can be used to fund studies later in life.

Funds cannot be accessed until the child is 18, at which point the Jisa converts to an adult Isa.

Adrian Lowery, financial analyst at investing platform Bestinvest, said: “Jisas can be opened by parents on behalf of children and allow up to £9,000 annually to be saved or invested with all returns free from tax.

“In that time, they can watch the pot grow, and understand the power of compounded returns – all of which could have the additional benefit of instilling financial sense and the savings habit.

“Saving just £50 a month into an investment Jisa that earned 5pc annually over 18 years would result in a pot worth £17,655, from a total contribution of £10,800. This rises to a total of £35,311 at 18 – from contributions of £21,600 – if you put aside £100 a month.”

Don’t forget to keep enough money for yourself

Finally, it is important to make sure any help you do provide for your children does not negatively impact your own financial security.

“Although you may want to help your children as best you can, this shouldn’t be at detriment to your own lifestyle,” said Ms Watson.

“A student loan is not treated in the same way as other debts and won’t have an impact on your child’s credit score. Paying for your child’s living costs is something that could certainly end up costing more than their tuition fees, and so should be carefully considered.”

Click here to view this content.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.