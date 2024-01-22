Help to Buy revival will only fuel house price inflation, Hunt warned

Policies that let people buy a home with a smaller deposit would threaten to make affordability issues worse, according to the chief economist of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors - Andrew Matthews/PA

A revival of Help to Buy-style schemes risks driving up house prices and will not make homes more affordable, Jeremy Hunt has been warned.

The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors’ (Rics) chief economist has said policies that let people buy a home with a smaller deposit would only serve to push up prices and threaten to make affordability issues worse.



Simon Rubinsohn, chief economist at Rics, said: “My concern is that in an environment where supply remains relatively constrained, measures that encourage demand are likely to at least in part result in higher prices and even more strained affordability.”

His comments come as the Chancellor looks at introducing policies to support first-time buyers in the spring Budget. One option being considered is a revival of Help to Buy.

More radically, Mr Hunt is exploring plans to introduce a 99pc mortgage that would let first-time buyers get onto the property ladder with just a 1pc deposit, in a move first reported by The Independent.

A source close to the Chancellor said the Treasury was evaluating “early options” as to how to improve home ownership but stressed that any final policy decisions would depend on the Office for Budget Responsibility’s forecasts for public finances.

Last year the number of first-time buyers dropped to its lowest level in a decade as prospective buyers were hit by a double blow from the end of Help to Buy and soaring mortgage rates.

A Treasury spokesman said there was already an “existing scheme providing a 95pc loan to value mortgage was introduced in April 2021, has so far enabled over 39,000 households to buy a home – over 86pc of which are first time buyers.”

Help to Buy allowed first-time buyers to purchase a new-build property with only a 5pc deposit with the Government providing an initially interest-free loan to cover the rest of the down payment. Launched in 2013, the scheme supported over 350,000 first time buyers onto the housing ladder before its closure last March.

The scheme was criticised by some as fuelling rapid growth in house prices without addressing the underlying issue of a lack of supply. The policy helped drive record profits in the new-build sector and housebuilders have lobbied to have Help to Buy reinstated.

Neil Jefferson, managing director at Home Builders Federation (HBF), said: “The only way to address the housing crisis is to reverse the steep decline in house building and build the homes the country needs.

“The social implications of this crisis are becoming more obvious but the economic consequences are now starting to be felt too. The failure to create a policy environment that supports delivery is now costing jobs, cutting GDP and reducing investment in local economies across the country.”

Around 230,000 homes were built last year, far below the Government target of 300,000.

The HBF warned that completions are on track to fall to below 120,000 in the coming years, which would halve the housing sector’s contribution to the economy from 2pc to 1pc of GDP.

A survey from the HBF, Travis Perkins and Close Brothers Property Finance found 93pc of smaller builders were struggling with planning permission issues, while nearly half have been stung by a significant rise in costs.

