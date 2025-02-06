Helios Underwriting plc's (LON:HUW) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

In This Article:
Helios Underwriting's (LON:HUW) stock is up by a considerable 20% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Helios Underwriting's ROE in this article.
Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.
How Is ROE Calculated?
The formula for return on equity is:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Helios Underwriting is:
13% = UK£18m ÷ UK£141m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).
The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.13.
What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?
Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.
Helios Underwriting's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE
To begin with, Helios Underwriting seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 14%. This certainly adds some context to Helios Underwriting's exceptional 51% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.
Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Helios Underwriting compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 21% over the last few years.
The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Helios Underwriting's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.
Is Helios Underwriting Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?
The LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio for Helios Underwriting is 25%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 75%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Helios Underwriting is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.
Additionally, Helios Underwriting has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 55% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Helios Underwriting is speculated to rise to 25% despite the anticipated increase in the payout ratio. There could probably be other factors that could be driving the future growth in the ROE.
Summary
Overall, we are quite pleased with Helios Underwriting's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.
