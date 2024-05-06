Heineken to reopen more than 60 closed pubs

Heineken says £39m cash injection into Star Pubs will create more than 1,000 jobs [Getty Images]

Brewing giant Heineken says it is investing £39m in hundreds of its UK pubs and reopening 62 that were closed in recent years.

The company says the cash injection in its Star Pubs chain will create more than 1,000 new jobs.

The move will see Star make renovations at more than 600 hundred pubs, around a quarter of the 2,400-strong chain.

The Netherlands-based firm says the locations that will see improvements reflect how many of its customers have cut back on how often they commute into city centres.

The work will "concentrate on transforming tired pubs in suburban areas into premium locals", Heineken said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investment will include "subtle zoning" work aimed at allowing customers to enjoy different activities like watching sports and dining.

Lawson Mountstevens, Star Pubs' managing director, said: "People are looking for maximum value from visits to their local.

"They want great surroundings and food and drink as well as activities that give them an extra reason to go out."

This and other similar plans unveiled by Heineken since 2019 represent £200 million in investments.

According to figures from the British Beer and Pub Association, the number of pubs across the UK has been steadily declining, with some 500 pubs closing in 2023.