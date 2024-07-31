Is Heineken N.V. (AMS:HEIA) Trading At A 48% Discount?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Heineken fair value estimate is €157

Heineken is estimated to be 48% undervalued based on current share price of €81.98

Analyst price target for HEIA is €97.93 which is 38% below our fair value estimate

How far off is Heineken N.V. (AMS:HEIA) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €2.84b €3.29b €3.49b €3.50b €3.51b €3.52b €3.55b €3.57b €3.60b €3.63b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x7 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 0.33% Est @ 0.50% Est @ 0.61% Est @ 0.69% Est @ 0.75% Est @ 0.79% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 4.7% €2.7k €3.0k €3.0k €2.9k €2.8k €2.7k €2.6k €2.5k €2.4k €2.3k

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €27b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 4.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €3.6b× (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (4.7%– 0.9%) = €96b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €96b÷ ( 1 + 4.7%)10= €61b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €88b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €82.0, the company appears quite undervalued at a 48% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Heineken as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.825. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Heineken

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Beverage market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Dutch market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Dutch market.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Heineken, there are three fundamental aspects you should further research:

Risks: As an example, we've found 3 warning signs for Heineken that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does HEIA's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the ENXTAM every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

