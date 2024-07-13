Is Heidelberg Pharma (ETR:HPHA) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Heidelberg Pharma (ETR:HPHA) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Heidelberg Pharma's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In May 2024, Heidelberg Pharma had €43m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was €33m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 16 months from May 2024. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Heidelberg Pharma Growing?

Heidelberg Pharma reduced its cash burn by 7.5% during the last year, which points to some degree of discipline. But the revenue dip of 13% in the same period was a bit concerning. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Heidelberg Pharma To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Heidelberg Pharma seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Heidelberg Pharma has a market capitalisation of €122m and burnt through €33m last year, which is 27% of the company's market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Heidelberg Pharma's Cash Burn?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Heidelberg Pharma's cash runway was relatively promising. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 2 warning signs for Heidelberg Pharma that you should be aware of before investing.

