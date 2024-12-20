Is Heidelberg Materials AG (ETR:HEI) Trading At A 50% Discount?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Heidelberg Materials is €240 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of €120 suggests Heidelberg Materials is potentially 50% undervalued

Analyst price target for HEI is €127 which is 47% below our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Heidelberg Materials AG (ETR:HEI) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €2.08b €2.24b €2.19b €2.16b €2.15b €2.15b €2.15b €2.16b €2.18b €2.19b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x8 Analyst x7 Analyst x1 Est @ -1.15% Est @ -0.52% Est @ -0.07% Est @ 0.24% Est @ 0.45% Est @ 0.61% Est @ 0.71% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.7% €2.0k €2.0k €1.9k €1.7k €1.6k €1.5k €1.5k €1.4k €1.3k €1.3k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €16b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.7%.

