HEICO Corporation (HEI): A Bull Case Theory

We came across a bullish thesis on HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) on Make Money, Make Time’s Substack by Oliver | MMMT Wealth. In this article, we will summarize the bulls’ thesis on HEI. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)'s share was trading at $240.05 as of Dec 24th. HEI’s trailing and forward P/E were 65.41 and 56.50 respectively according to Yahoo Finance.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) specializes in designing, producing, and repairing aircraft and advanced electronic equipment, serving commercial airlines, defense agencies, and industrial customers. The company has demonstrated impressive financial performance, with revenue growth accelerating to 37.26% and a robust gross profit margin of 39.23%. Heico has established itself as a free cash flow (FCF) powerhouse, with FCF per share climbing from $2.83 to $4.02 over the past year, underscoring its strong operational efficiency and ability to generate shareholder value.

Despite its remarkable growth and profitability, Heico trades at a premium valuation, with an EV/Sales (NTM) multiple of 8.1x and EV/EBITDA (NTM) of 30.5x, reflecting market confidence in its long-term prospects. While the valuation may deter immediate investment, it positions the company as an attractive candidate for investors seeking high-quality assets to monitor. A significant pullback could provide a compelling entry point, making adding Heico to a watchlist worthwhile. The company’s accelerating revenue growth and expanding free cash flow make it a standout player in its industry, with substantial potential for future gains if market conditions align.

