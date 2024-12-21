Hedge Funds Think Amazon.com (AMZN) Is the Best Growth Stock to Invest in Now

We recently published a list of the 10 Best Growth Stocks To Invest In Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stands against other best growth stocks.

What Does the Santa Claus Rally Mean for Stocks?

Is a December rally in store for stocks in 2024? Some investors are expecting a surge in stocks from the 24th of December to the 3rd of January, 2025, also referred to as the Santa Claus Rally. On December 17, Ryan Detric, Chief Market Strategist at Carson Group, Joined Catalysts on Yahoo Finance to discuss whether he expects December to be a record-breaking month for the stock market.

Historically, the first half of December is usually slow for the stock market, while the second half is faster, suggested Detric. He also added that compared to election years in the past, this December has been very “flattish” so far. He also suggested that the Fed is going to continue the easing cycle and with the CPI declining, the current market conditions are favorable. Detrick then added that despite macroeconomic conditions and the performance of the Dow Jones index recently, he expects to see a record surge this month and expects “Santa Claus” to make an appearance this year.

“It’s a Bullish Environment for Big Tech”

Since the elections, stocks have been rallying with high hopes for the future. On December 18, Dan Ives, Managing Director at Wedbush Securities, joined Market Domination on Yahoo Finance to discuss his outlook on Big Tech and the new administration. Ives emphasized that the autonomous robotics and disruptive technologies sectors are going to benefit strongly from the new administration and its policies, despite concerns over tariffs. He also discussed the growing relationship between the new administration and Elon Musk, and how the two parties “need each other” to thrive, suggesting that Musk’s company has solid growth potential in the coming year and AI innovation will strengthen the collaboration immensely.

He also added that the environment is extremely bullish for Big Tech and expects growth in the coming year. Ives shared that while there are a few road bumps, especially from the Chinese market, the environment in retrospect is positive. Speaking of the electric vehicle market, he emphasized that new policies in the US coupled with international consolidation, especially in Europe and Asia, will benefit EV makers in the United States immensely.

The expectations from growth stocks are immense as the AI revolution takes precedence.

